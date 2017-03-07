New College Course For Autistic Students Offers Possibilities

A new class at Tarrant County College’s Southeast Campus is opening doors of possibility for students with autism.

The class of early 20 students meets twice a week to learn computer animation.

“I’m working on, right now, robot models of the two characters I had been drawing,” Cody Sheridan, 29, of Arlington explained proudly.

The students are continually blowing their instructors away with their work and growing knowledge.

"This is the real deal. They are actually really impressive. They have really impressive work,” instructor Eli Valenzuela said. “Some of them out do me every single day,"

Staff said the students didn’t want simple computer classes, but wanted the challenge of animation. They wanted to learn how to make video games and computer graphics.

"My dream job is to run the technical department of a software company,” said Andrew Mills, 23, of Dallas. “My background is Computer Science. I can do the programming side of things, but I've never been particularly artistically gifted. So, I'm trying to fix that."

Their new skills can translate into small victories now, but have the possibility of huge opportunities.

“It’d be nice to turn it into either a part time thing or use it supplement my income while I’m working on my Bachelor’s,” Mills said.

“The goal is for them to actually be able to take this to a corporate company – maybe kind of work for Pixar or work for Dreamworks,” Valenzuela said. “That’s what we are essentially trying to do is show them how to get contract work out of these big name companies.”

This is the first semester the class has been offered.