Colby Lewis Says Goodbye to Rangers, Fans
Colby Lewis Says Goodbye to Rangers, Fans

By Todd L. Davis

    Colby Lewis pulled in Game 3 of the 2011 ALCS

    Colby Lewis said goodbye to the Texas Rangers and their fans.

    Fox Sports' Emily Jones tweeted a statement issued by the 37-year-old Lewis Tuesday morning.

    "Texas has turned into our second home," he said in the statement. "Rangers fans thank you as well."

    Lewis signed a 1-year $6 million contract with the Rangers before the 2016 season. The free agent starting pitcher is still looking for a major-league contract as Spring Training begins.

    The Rangers drafted Lewis in the first round of the 1999 MLB Draft. He was called up in 2002 and spent three seasons in Texas before missing the 2005 season due to injury.

    After seasons in Detroit and Oakland, Lewis returned to Texas in 2010 where he found a role in the Rangers' rotation. During the next six seasons, he averaged more than 150 innings pitcher per season with an ERA better than league average.

    Lewis also pitched in 10 postseason games with the Rangers, posting a 3.11 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55 innings.

