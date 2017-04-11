Closures along Interstate 35W in Fort Worth are expected to lead to delays Tuesday through through Thursday.

Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the main lanes of southbound I-35W from U.S. 81/287 to Western Center Boulevard will close.

On Tuesday night drivers will be detoured to the Frontage Road at Heritage Trace Parkway to U.S. 81/287 westbound to Harmon Road to U.S. 81/287 eastbound back to I-35W southbound.

On Wednesday night, drivers will be detoured to the Frontage Road at Basswood Boulevard and back to the main lanes.

Thursday, April 13 the northbound lanes will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Western Center Boulevard and U.S. 81/287. Drivers will detoured to the frontage road at Western Center Boulevard and back to the main lanes at Heritage Trace Parkway.