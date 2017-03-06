Clerk Fatally Shoots Alleged Robber in Arlington: Police

Arlington police investigate a deadly shooting at the Super Save convenience store in the 2500 block of East Abram Street.

Arlington police say a clerk fatally shot a person who was allegedly trying to rob a store Monday evening on East Abram Street.

Officers were called at about 8 p.m. to the Super Save convenience store in the 2500 block of East Abram.

Police said two clerks were inside when two people entered the store and attempted to rob them. One clerk had a gun and fatally shot one of the alleged robbers. The second person was detained by police.

Investigators are working to determine whether the alleged robbers had guns.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The police investigation is underway, and additional information is not yet available.