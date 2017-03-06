Clerk Fatally Shoots Alleged Robber in Arlington: Police | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Clerk Fatally Shoots Alleged Robber in Arlington: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 News
    Arlington police investigate a deadly shooting at the Super Save convenience store in the 2500 block of East Abram Street.

    Arlington police say a clerk fatally shot a person who was allegedly trying to rob a store Monday evening on East Abram Street.

    Officers were called at about 8 p.m. to the Super Save convenience store in the 2500 block of East Abram.

    Police said two clerks were inside when two people entered the store and attempted to rob them. One clerk had a gun and fatally shot one of the alleged robbers. The second person was detained by police.

    Investigators are working to determine whether the alleged robbers had guns.

    The identities of those involved have not been released.

    The police investigation is underway, and additional information is not yet available.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices