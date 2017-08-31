Cleanup Can Now Begin for Some After Harvey

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.
Days after Hurricane Harvey blew through the Houston area, some are starting to clean up, while the crisis for others is just beginning.
"It's mind blowing," said Joy Igunma, who evacuated her Cinco Ranch apartment by military transport vehicle with her husband and three small children. "When I came out and I started seeing how deep the water was, it's a lot."
Some who live in Cinco Ranch got mandatory evacuation orders Thursday morning. Flood water from a controlled release of the swollen Barker Reservoir is flowing into the streets and homes.
"It's too much," Igunma said.
About a 30-minute drive away, Sven Schultz was starting to clean up after Harvey.
"You can see the line," Schultz said, pointing to a dark line about two feet from the floor.
The flood water already receded back into the Brays Bayou across the street, but the cleanup will take much longer.
Schultz and his son, Lucas, were cutting out soaked drywall and bringing flood damaged items outside.
"It's just trying to realize none of this will get done overnight," Schultz said. "You have to pick your attitude."
Published at 11:00 PM CDT on Aug 31, 2017
