Classes Begin in Houston After Delay From Harvey

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 01: Volunteers and students from C.E. King High School help to clean up the school after torrential rains caused widespread flooding in the area during Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey on September 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi on August 25, dumped around 50 inches of rain in and around areas of Houston and Southeast Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Students in Houston are finally starting their new school year following a two-week delay because of damage from Harvey.



Students at 202 of the Houston school district's 284 campuses were scheduled to start classes Monday.



Other campuses will start classes on Sept. 18. Students at the nine schools most severely damaged by Harvey will be relocated to nearby campuses or to new locations and won't start classes until Sept. 25.



School District Superintendent Richard Carranza says the district will pick up students who are still staying at shelters and take them to campuses.



Carranza says none of the district's more than 300 schools and facilities escaped without some impact from Harvey.



Houston has the nation's seventh-largest school system, with about 215,000 students.