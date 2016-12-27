Feral pigs aren't just in the country. They've made a surge in cities like Dallas, where city leaders are working on a plan to lower their population. (Published 4 minutes ago)

"They are an extremely adaptable species that started adapting to urban environments," explained Brett Johnson, urban biologist for Dallas Parks and Recreation.

Johnson says the hog population surged in South Dallas in the late 1990s and again a couple of years ago. They've been spotted as far away as the White Rock Lake area, and Johnson estimates there could be as many as 1,000 feral pigs in the Dallas city limits.

"The solution is recognition that we can never get rid of all of them," Johnson said. "But we can reduce their numbers enough to where we can mitigate their damages."

This is the time of year the hogs root for food, digging up manicured lawns and park land in the process.

"That's one of the issues we have seen in different parts," Johnson explained. "When they leave the forested area and start going into residential neighborhoods, it can create a problem."

Feral hogs are not native to Texas. Johnson says to control the population they need to trap 60 to 70 percent of them each year for the next three years. The goal is to trap entire "sounders" or groups of pigs at once in large corrals, rather than single traps. That way the remaining pigs don't learn to avoid the traps.

"Anything good about them?" Johnson asked, and answered. "Well, if you do like eating pork, they taste pretty good."