City of Dallas Curfew Still in Effect | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Dallas Curfew Still in Effect

By Jennifer Phillips

    Dallas police say the city's curfew is still in effect for spring break.

    Dallas Police Department wants to remind students getting ready for spring break the city's curfew is still in effect.

    The juvenile curfew ordinance applies to all minors under 17 years of age.  

    Nighttime hours are 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday nights. 

    Violating the curfew can cost up to $500.

    There are some exceptions to the rule, including those with parents, traveling to or from work and school and for emergency reasons. 

    Dallas police officers will be actively enforcing the curfew throughout the coming weeks.

    This curfew has been in effect since 1994. 

    Published 52 minutes ago
