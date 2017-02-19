Witnesses recounted the terrifying police shooting in Dallas that left five officers dead. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on Saturday, July 9, 2016.

Dallas City Council will consider an extra layer of protection for its police force this week.

Based on the July 7th police shootings, a review of options for additional protection for police officers by high powered rifle rounds was conducted.

Ballistic panels for the doors of police vehicles offers a high level of protection for officers, police said.

If approved, it would cost the city $209,672. The additional safety feature would become standard on future purchases of police units.