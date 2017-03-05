Church Workshop Aims to Inform Undocumented Immigrants

The Cathedral of Guadalupe in downtown Dallas hosted a workshop on Sunday to help undocumented immigrants and their families know their legal rights.

Around 200 people packed into a room at the church to ask pressing questions such as: "What do I do if ICE officials come to my house?"

"How do I respond when asked my immigration status?"

"It’s very important for immigrants to learn that they have a constitutionally granted right to remain silent," attorney Paul Zoltan said.

Zoltan spent more than two hours talking with the group.

He simulated encounters with police using Jose Coronado as a volunteer.

Coronado and his wife are trying to decide who to legally place their American-born twin boys in the care of, should they be deported.

"It would be catastrophic if suddenly we would be separated," he said. "It’s difficult to confront these situations but we have faith in God that everything will be okay."

Zoltan said he’ll be watching for new executive orders on immigration and travel, which are expected as early as Monday. He believes the executive order "will be mean spirited. That it will be arguably or borderline unconstitutional."

But the president did have supporters at the workshop.

Lorena Castro of Dallas said she's a U.S. citizen and voted for Trump. She attended the meeting to gather information for her family and friends who are undocumented.

"I believe in this president and that God will touch his heart and that things aren't as bad as they seem," she said.

Dallas police also spoke to the crowd, hoping immigrants don’t stay silent when it comes to reporting crimes.

"We don’t want to lose that contact because it’s important that we build those relationships," said Dallas Police Sgt. Robert Munoz.

Munoz said their main message to immigrants is to continue living their lives.

The Peace and Justice Committee of the Cathedral expects to hold more educational workshops in the near future.