Christmas Baby Delivered at Methodist Mansfield

New grandfather William Bryan, mother Anne Dinkel holding newborn son Henry (center), father Logan Dinkel (right). Henry was born on December 25, 2016.

Christmas brought an extra special gift to a couple from Cedar Hill.

According to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Anna Dinkel delivered a baby boy at 7:32 a.m. Christmas morning.

Henry is the first son of Logan and Anna Dinkel. Doctors said he is a healthy 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.

New grandfather William Bryan was reportedly elated with the new arrival. He even wore a Santa hat in the photo sent out by the hospital on behalf of the parents.

The hospital is sending the family home with a teddy bear and a book to help them get a head start on reading.