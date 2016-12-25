Christmas Baby Delivered at Methodist Mansfield

Christmas brought an extra special gift to a couple from Cedar Hill.
According to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Anna Dinkel delivered a baby boy at 7:32 a.m. Christmas morning.
Henry is the first son of Logan and Anna Dinkel. Doctors said he is a healthy 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
New grandfather William Bryan was reportedly elated with the new arrival. He even wore a Santa hat in the photo sent out by the hospital on behalf of the parents.
The hospital is sending the family home with a teddy bear and a book to help them get a head start on reading.
Published 2 hours ago