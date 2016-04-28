Wrong-Way Crash Leaves 2 Dead in Grapevine

Grapevine police are investigating an early-morning wrong way crash that killed two people on eastbound Texas Highway 114 near Texas 26. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

Grapevine police are investigating an early-morning wrong way crash that killed two people on eastbound Texas Highway 114 near Texas 26.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Thomas Vogt of Keller.

Vogt was an employee of Boeing. He and his wife moved to Keller a year ago from Seattle.

He was en route to D/FW International Airport for a business trip in a Pontiac Sunfire when he was struck head-on by the driver in a Silver Toyota RAV4.

Grapevine police identified the Toyota driver as 26-year-old Randell Pinto.

Margee Herring, cousin of Vogt's widow, said family members are anxious for answers about how this happened and why the other driver was going the wrong way.

The victim had no children, though he and his wife had three cats.

KRLD radio traffic reporter Julie DeHarty said she saw the wrong way silver SUV between MacArthur and Northwest Highway in Irving as she was traveling eastbound heading to work in Dallas.

She hugged the right side wall through the 114 construction zone and honked at the vehicle as it passed, hoping to alert the driver. She then dialed 911.

The crash took place several miles up the road in Grapevine.

Police are investigating where the vehicle entered the highway and what may have led to the mistake.

