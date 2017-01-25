Child with Special Needs Found Wandering Outside School

A young student with special needs was found and safely returned to his school Wednesday after he was discovered wandering about two blocks from the school. (Published 4 hours ago)

A young student with special needs was found and safely returned to his school Wednesday after he was discovered wandering about two blocks from the school.

It happened at Stults Road Elementary School near Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane, and Dallas police and the Richardson Independent School District are commending a good Samaritan for his safe return.

"He looked too little to be alone walking across the street at that time of the day," said Jason Caswell.

The student had somehow unlatched a secured gate at the school and walked about two blocks into Caswell's North Dallas neighborhood all alone.

"There are no excuses to be made," said Tim Clark, director of communications for the Richardson ISD.

He says the district is taking full responsibility for the mishap and say the child was gone for 20 minutes before anyone realized.

Video Slain Little Elm Detective Laid to Rest

"When staff became aware the student was missing, they immediately went out into the neighborhood looking for the student at the same time the safety and security staff were notified, and they were in route to assist in the search," Clark said.

"They were also in the process of contacting Dallas Police through our school resource officer program," Clark added.

Staff members are now receiving additional training, and the fenced area where the student escaped will get upgraded security. As for Caswell, he's hoping his awareness is recognized by others.

"I did what I think any decent human being would do. I'm just glad this ended up being a good story instead of you guys out here investigating a death or a kidnapped kid," said Caswell.

The child was not injured in this ordeal. There were four employees responsible for his well being at the time, and disciplinary action could be a possibility once all the facts are gathered.