Police said they found a child at a Dallas bus stop that was reportedly left in a running car early Wednesday morning.

The child was in the backseat of the car when it was stolen outside a store in the 4100 block of West Camp Wisdom Road at about 2:30 a.m., according to police.

Officers responded to another call about a child abduction in the 3900 block of Investor Drive and found the child at a bus stop on Red Bird Lane.

Witnesses told NBC 5 the father of the child went into a nearby store and left the child in the running car. The car was stolen while the man was inside.

The father was detained, but police said he is not currently under arrest.

Police said they went back to the scene of the abduction. Investigators said the suspected thieves fled in a silver Ford Mustang convertible with wide rims.