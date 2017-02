Police said a driver went off road and crashed in east Fort Worth after a chase Friday morning.

Fort Worth police said the chase ended when the driver went off the ramp from westbound Randol Mill Road to northbound East Loop 820 and crashed at about 5:15 a.m.

A K-9 unit and other officers investigated the nearby wooded area, according to police.

Authorities said police squad cars and a wrecker blocked the entrance ramp during the investigation.

No further information has yet been released.