Chase Ends With Officer-Involved Shooting in Fannin County

Authorities said a police officer was involved in a shooting after a chase that ended in Fannin County just after midnight Thursday.

The pursuit ended on Farm-to-Market Road 1752 between Farm-to-Market roads 898 and 4050 in Ector, about 50 miles north-northeast of Dallas.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Mark Tackett said they would release more information later in the morning.

The Fannin County scanner indicated that a man had stolen a vehicle and led officers on the chase, reaching speeds faster than 100 mph.

NBC 5 has not yet confirmed information reported by the scanner.