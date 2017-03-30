Chase Ends With Officer-Involved Shooting in Fannin County | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Chase Ends With Officer-Involved Shooting in Fannin County

    Authorities said a police officer was involved in a shooting after a chase that ended in Fannin County just after midnight Thursday.

    The pursuit ended on Farm-to-Market Road 1752 between Farm-to-Market roads 898 and 4050 in Ector, about 50 miles north-northeast of Dallas.

    Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Mark Tackett said they would release more information later in the morning.

    The Fannin County scanner indicated that a man had stolen a vehicle and led officers on the chase, reaching speeds faster than 100 mph.

    NBC 5 has not yet confirmed information reported by the scanner.

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago
