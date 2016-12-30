Authorities said a police chase ended in Dallas when a driver crashed into a building Friday morning.
Dallas County Sheriff's deputies said the chase started when they tried to stop a silver Mercedes just after 5 a.m.
Authorities said the chase ended when the driver hit a building along the Interstate 30 service road near Beckley Avenue at about 5:40 a.m.
No further details have been released.
Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago