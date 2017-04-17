The federal judge overseeing the John Wiley Price public corruption trial expressed some skepticism Monday morning about a large chunk of the government's case against the veteran Dallas County commissioner, and she could throw out bribery and fraud charges before the jury gets to deliberate.

In criminal cases, a jury decides guilt or innocence. But the judge decides whether prosecutors presented enough evidence to even place such charges before a jury.

U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn will rule late Monday afternoon about which accusations from the indictment the jurors will get to consider. On Tuesday morning, jurors will hear closing arguments from both sides based on that decision.

