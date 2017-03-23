Change From ObamaCare Poses Problem for Colleyville Family

Losing ObamaCare could cost a North Texas family with an 11-year-old son who needs full-time care for a number of issues, including epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

Many people across the country are concerned about new healthcare laws being debated in Washington, D.C., but perhaps not many as much as a North Texas family.

The change from ObamaCare may present a serious financial problem for the Leeman family in Colleyville. Their 11-year-old son Victor needs full-time care for a number of issues, including epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

The draft of the American Health Care Reform Act of 2017 contains a provision changing federal funding for Medicaid in 2020 from an open-ended obligation to a system with a cap.

“Our lifetime limit was $2 milllion and he was at $600,000 when he was only 3," Victor's mother, Laura Leemon, said said. "ObamaCare came and that wiped out our lifetime limit.”

She added that the family is worried about Victor's future in their home.

"I will do everything I can to be sure Vic is with us, but many families will be forced to institutionalize their children," she said.