Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

The pilot of a single-engine Cessna 182Q landed on a service road alongside Texas 121 in Allen Thursday, the FAA confirms.

The FAA said the pilot lost engine power and landed without injury.

The plane touched down on the south side of Texas 121 east of Custer Road and came to a stop in a grassy field adjacent to the service road.

Only the pilot was on board.

Traffic along the service road has been reduced to one lane while the scene is cleared.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.