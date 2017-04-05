Celebrating 150 Year Anniversary of the Chisholm Trail

The city of Fort Worth will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the start of the Chisholm Trail on Wednesday with a ceremony in Sundance Square.

The city of Fort Worth will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the start of the Chisholm Trail on Wednesday with a ceremony in Sundance Square.

The Chisholm Trail was a cattle drive route that ran from San Antonio to Kansas in the post-Civil War era.

“What made Fort Worth is the trail drive,” said Steve Myers, Chairman of the Tarrant County Historic Commission. “It created the beef industry as we know it today. It created a market for that beef.”

Fort Worth was the last stop for rest and supplies in Texas on the Chisholm Trail, according to a news release from the city.

Between 1866-1890, drovers trailed more than four million head of cattle through Fort Worth and spurred the city’s growth, the news release noted.

Wednesday’s kickoff event at the Chisholm Trail Mural in Sundance Square Plaza will include a certificate of recognition presented by Mayor Betsy Price to the Tarrant County Historical Commission and Texas State Historical Commission for their work in preserving the memory of the Chisholm Trail.

“It’s the image of Texas, the image of the cowboy, and I think Fort Worth, Texas is the preeminent image of that western heritage,” said Doug Harman, of the Fort Worth Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The FWCVB has produced a website that features special anniversary content and information about events going on around the city that will mark the occasion, including:

• Sid Richardson Museum “Hide & Horn on the Chisholm Trail” exhibit

• Orchard Theater of Texas “Spirit of the Trail” musical

• Special exhibits and programs at the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame, The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and the Amon Carter Museum of American Art