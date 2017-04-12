Cedar Hill considering cutting ties with DCS

Cedar Hill could become the latest North Texas school district to cut ties with troubled bus agency Dallas County Schools.

DCS currently provides transportation services to CHISD, but the district has put out a request for proposals for next year's contract. Several companies have put in bids, including DCS.

Superintendent Orlando Riddick said he has to do what's best for students, parents, and taxpayers.

"I'm not satisfied (with DCS). I've seen, over multiple years, the things we have had to do...in order to make the vendor operate effeciently for us," Riddick said.

The driver shortage that has plagued DCS and caused its buses to run late has hit Cedar Hill ISD particularly hard. Last year the district had to push back the start of the school day to give drivers more time.

Riddick said the financial turmoil at DCS is also a concern.

"We want someone who can help start or end the school day as productive as possible," he said. "If Dallas County Schools can't step up we'll find someone else who will."

Acting DCS Superintendent Leatha Mullins responded Wednesday night in a statement to NBC 5:

"We support the RFP process. We will compete and fight for this business because they are an important client of ours. We are hopeful to prove our value in terms of efficiency, service and commitment to safety.”

Cedar Hill ISD is expected to make its decision in May.