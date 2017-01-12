Cavender's Replaces Lusky's Ryon's in Fort Worth Stockyards | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Stock Show

This thing is legendary!

Cavender's Replaces Lusky's Ryon's in Fort Worth Stockyards

By Matt Jackson

    There's a new name in Fort Worth for western wear, beginning Thursday. (Published Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017)

    Cavender's Stock Yards Outfitter opened Thursday in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

    The store replaces the nearly 100 year old Luskey's Ryon's Western Store.

    The Luskey family decided last year to join the bigger Cavender's brand.

    Cavender's redesigned the interior of the store, including pictures that pay tribute to the Luskey, Ryon and Cavender families.

    Former owner Alan Luskey will remain on staff as the store's manager.  

    Published at 3:04 PM CST on Jan 12, 2017 | Updated at 3:21 PM CST on Jan 12, 2017

