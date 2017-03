A dash camera captured the moment a driver appeared to lose control and crash into a sign in Richardson on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

According to Matt Morton, whose camera captured the crash, the driver was entering the President George Bush Turnpike westbound near North Jupiter Road and East Renner Road around 3:30 p.m. when he lost control and hit a sign and guardrail.

Despite extensive damage to the car, Morton said the driver appeared to be uninjured.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.