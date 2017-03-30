Cat Missing From Denver For 9 Months Found In Dallas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Cat Missing From Denver For 9 Months Found In Dallas

By Hannah Everman

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    City of Dallas
    Harvey the cat was found at a construction site in Highland Park this week. He has been missing from Denver since last June. (March 30, 2017).

    A cat missing from Denver since last June turned up at a construction site in Dallas this week. 

    It's been a long journey for Harvey the cat. A total of 794 miles to be exact. 

    Construction workers found Harvey stuck in a 25-foot hole at their site in Highland Park, according to a post from the city of Dallas. 

    It took Dallas Animal Services about six hours to free the cat. He was caked in mud, but otherwise in good shape.

    After being cleaned up, Animal Services found his microchip and located the owners in Denver.

    No one knows how Harvey managed to travel so far, but his family is relieved to be reunited with him.

    The owners are flying to Dallas this weekend to bring Harvey home. 

    Published 6 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices