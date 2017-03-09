Carrollton Teacher Accused of Recording Undressing Students | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Carrollton Teacher Accused of Recording Undressing Students

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Carrollton Police / NBC 5
    George Edwin Thomas III, 54, of Highland Village, is charged with six counts of invasive visual recording.

    Carrollton police have arrested a high school teacher accused of recording female students while they undressed.

    George Edwin Thomas III, 54, of Highland Village, is charged with six counts of invasive visual recording.

    Police said Thomas, a teacher at R. L. Turner High School in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District, used concealed recording devices to capture video of at least six students in various stages of undress without their knowledge last school year.

    Thomas was arrested Thursday morning.

    In a statement Thursday afternoon, the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD says it was made aware of the allegations against Thomas on Feb. 22, and he was placed on administrative leave. The district says it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices