Carrollton police said they need help identifying two men using stolen credit cards to buy merchandise.

Police said the men have broken the windows of vehicles and stolen cards outside L.A. Fitness locations in Carrollton and Plano. They then use the cards to buy items like TVs

Surveillance video showed the men driving away in a green 2004-2007 Nissan Titan.

"We'd love to ruin their Christmas," Carrollton police posted on their Facebook page.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident email them at CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.