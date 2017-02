Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a car burglary in January.

North Richland Hills Police are asking the public to report any information surrounding a car burglary on January 20 at Iron Horse Golf Course.

Thieves used a debit card stolen from the car at two businesses in Arlington and one in Haltom City.

One of the businesses caught security camera footage of two men who used the card.

Police ask anyone who can identify the men or give any other information to contact Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7046.