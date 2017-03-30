Candlelight Vigil for Good Samaritan Killed in Frisco

A candlelight vigil honors Julia Zaman, who was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle while assisting a stranded driver on the Dallas North Tollway.

Family, friends and first responders attended a candlelight vigil Thursday for a Frisco woman hit and killed by a car while helping a stranded driver.

Julia Zaman was on her way home Monday night when she saw a Kia SUV crashed on the Dallas North Tollway.

She stopped on the side of the road and got out to help but was then struck by an oncoming car.

At the vigil, people from all walks of life held candles and shared memories of Zaman.

Ashton Turk met her at the make-up counter in Nordstrom at Stonebriar Center, where Zaman worked.

"Eight years ago now, and I walked in to get some new make-up and walked out with a lifelong friend," Turk said.

Friends from the cosmetic industry were among the dozens of people at the vigil.

There were also members of the Muslim community.

Zaman married Nadeem Zaman 22 years ago. He's the president of the Pakistan Society of North Texas.

Despite being Mormon, Julia Zaman embraced her husband's Muslim culture, often wearing traditional Muslim attire at events.

"She didn't have to do this, but she did that and people loved it," Nadeem Zaman said.

The funeral for Julia Zaman will be held Friday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frisco at 3:30 p.m.

There will also be a prayer service for her at the Islamic Center of Frisco.