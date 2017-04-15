Candidates for Irving Mayor Take Part in Forum

Candidates running in the May 6 election in Irving all took part in a Forum Saturday, including four candidates running for mayor.

The event allowed Irving residents to ask questions of all the candidates on the upcoming ballot.

During the forum, the mayoral candidates were ask about property taxes and how the city of Irving can attract big corporations like surrounding cities have already.

Candidate J.C. Gonzalez said "What I look forward to doing as mayor, is not only making sure we have the proper team, but I look forward to traveling with this team and make sure that these businesses know that we mean business."

Candidate Elvia Espino said "You need to be engaging your stakeholders with people in your community, with people whose dollars are coming into your business."

Candidate Rick Stopfer said "We need to be picky. We need to choose someone that we know will contribute to the community."

Candidate Kristi Weaver Pena said "A few things that we really need to focus on to keep the corporations are transportation and our agreement with dart. Living expenses, housing, we need to bring in single family houses."

There are currently two city council seats, one school board seat and the mayors position up for grabs.

There will be another candidate forum on Wednesday April 19 at Irving City Hall. That starts at 7 p.m.

Election day is Saturday May 6.