Drawn Out Camp Bowie Repairs Set to Kick Start Next Week

It is tough going right now on one of the biggest thoroughfares on Fort Worth's west side. Camp Bowie Boulevard has been under construction since February, when TXDOT crews stripped off the road's top layer.

It is tough going right now on one of the biggest thoroughfares on Fort Worth's west side.

Camp Bowie Boulevard has been under construction since February, when TXDOT crews stripped off the road's top layer.

NBC 5 heard so many complaints about how long repairs were taking that we set out to find out what the hold-up was.

A TX-DOT spokesman says the project is still on track for completion this summer, but the new overlay has been delayed slightly because of rainy weather.

Crews plan to start setting down the new surface next week, as long as the weather cooperates.

Waiter Steven Peterson drives the road to work at the Lunch Box every day.

"It's been really bad, I actually blew a tire a week ago," Peterson said.

It's been that way for two months.

"It seemed like they were going to resurface it and so I thought oh that's going to happen pretty soon but it hasn't happened pretty soon," said diner Debbie Morrison.

The TXDOT spokesman says they stripped the overlay to get to the road's base surface, which needed extensive repairs. It's a $4 million dollar project meant to smooth the ride for years to come.

Developing Dallas Passes Cite and Release for Small Amounts of Pot

But recent rains have made the pot holes worse, while also slowing repairs. The new overlay can only go down in dry weather.

Some Lunch Box diners can already see the bright side for growth on the West Side.

"It is kinda rough where they're grading it but that's a good thing because it means they're investing money to grow back out that direction, hopefully," said Jennifer Johnson.

The TXDOT spokesman said, as always, they're moving as fast as they can but just like with a house, you have to get the foundation right or the rest of the structure will crumble.

They plan to do the new overlay at night and expect it to take three to four weeks.