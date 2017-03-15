Multiple Dallas Police Department logos did not deter two thieves from stealing expensive lawn equipment from the property of the city's largest police union.

Multiple Dallas Police Department logos did not deter two thieves from stealing expensive lawn equipment from the property of the city’s largest police union.

Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, a maroon SUV is seen on surveillance video driving onto the property of the Dallas Police Association in The Cedars neighborhood.

The surveillance video shows the SUV turn around in the parking lot and pull up alongside a landscaping company trailer while the crew was busy cutting the grass elsewhere on the DPA property.

One person is seen exiting the SUV and making multiple trips transferring lawn equipment from the trailer and into the SUV – two weed eaters and an edger are believed to have been stolen – before the vehicle drove off.

“Anybody who is brazen enough to come into our parking lot in broad daylight and steal from the property is obviously, what we later find out down the road, hardened, experienced criminals,” said Cpl. Jaime Castro, Third Vice President of the DPA. “These are the kind of people that we need to get off the streets for the community.”

With the help of the surveillance video, as well as tips from the public, officers later caught up to who they believe to be responsible and recovered the stolen lawn equipment.

“There is no doubt that they absolutely knew where they were,” Castro said about the suspected thieves. “They’re not the smartest of the bunch.”