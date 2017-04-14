BuzzFeed Austin Releases Map of Texas Without DFW

BuzzFeed Austin released its map of Texas on Thursday, which has upset many North Texans, Friday April 14, 2017.

A so-called "100% accurate map of Texas" was recently posted on the BuzzFeed Austin Facebook page, and it's getting a lot of attention from people in North Texas.

That's because neither Dallas or Fort Worth are included on the map.

Denton got a shout-out with an image of men with beards.

Six Flags Over Texas is also on there, but much closer to Texarkana.

You may even notice that the Czech Stop is much closer to Louisiana now.

Our media partners over at The Dallas Morning News reached out to BuzzFeed Austin on Twitter asking "do we have beef?" Buzzfeed responded saying "Haha guys! We know Texans take their geography seriously but the lil map was just for fun. FWIW, this branch is headed by a native!"

BuzzFeed Austin then went on inviting any Texan to draw an illustrated map of their favorite spots. They added "You may find you have to sacrifice geography for space!"