Burleson One-Year old Dies After Being Left in Car

Police in Burleson say a one-year-old died on Friday after being left alone inside a car for close to 5 hours.

When officers arrived at the apartments in the 500 block of Southeast Gardens Boulevard, they found a neighbor performing CPR on the child.

Investigators say a miscommunication between the child's parents led to the accident. It seems each one thought the other had taken the child out of the car.

Paramedics rushed Kingston Jackson to the hospital, but he later died.

No charges have been filed, but police say they are still investigating.