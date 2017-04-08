Burleson Fire Department Releases Powerful P.S.A.

The Burleson Fire Department has released a powerful public service announcement in an effort to raise the awareness of childhood drownings.

The department posted the video on it's social media pages and it's already going viral.

The is shot from a firefighters perspective as they go out on a call for a drowning.

"I've been in the fire service for almost 40 years." said Burleson Fire Chief K.T. Freeman.

"One of the first fatalities I ever made as a young firefighter in 1977 was a drowning in Lake Worth, I remember it like it happened yesterday."

The goal of the video is to raise awareness of just how quickly a child can drown in a backyard swimming pool.

"We get so distracted in today's world, with our telephones with just life." said Freeman.

He hopes everyone takes a few minutes to watch the video.

"The numbers are great, but the numbers translate into we know it's making an impact. I'm confident that a child or children are going to be saved." said Freeman.

You can watch the video on the Burleson Fire Department's Facebook page.