'Burgers for a Cause' in Dallas Aids Harvey Storm Victims - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
Harvey Aftermath

Harvey Aftermath

Harvey was a category 4 hurricane then became a flooding event on the Texas Gulf Coast

'Burgers for a Cause' in Dallas Aids Harvey Storm Victims

By Ken Kalthoff

    A truck load of meat diverted by Hurricane Harvey was transformed Friday into "Burgers for a Cause," a fundraising effort for storm victims. (Published 8 minutes ago)

    A truck load of meat diverted by Hurricane Harvey was transformed Friday into "Burgers for a Cause," a fundraising effort for storm victims.

    The event happened Friday at Thanks-Giving Square, the downtown Dallas gathering place where gratitude is a priority.

    "Burgers for a Cause' was organized by Café Momentum, a non-profit program that provides restaurant training to young people who've been in trouble with the law.

    "We got a phone call from Amazon saying they had a truck of 62-hundred burgers headed to Houston, and they couldn't make it there. So they asked if there was something we could do," said Café Momentum CEO Chad Houser.

    Houston PD Dive Team Saves 3,000 People in Four Days

    [DFW] Houston PD Dive Team Saves 3,000 People in Four Days

    We've all seen incredible rescues out of Houston and the Gulf Coast. Now NBC 5 introduces you to some of the rescuers. One team in the Houston Police Department saved 3,000 lives.

    (Published Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017)

    Houser recruited other restaurants, along with a downtown business group and the United Way, to cook the burgers and take donations.

    Customer Dareca Robinson was happy to contribute. She has relatives in Houston.

    "They've lost their homes, cars, everything. But, the most important thing is, we are happy that they are alive," she said.

    Customer Anna Gomez from Fort Lauderdale is staying with her brother in Dallas as Hurricane Irma approaches South Florida.

    "I came for Labor Day weekend and I was supposed to go home, but I think I'm going to ride out the storm here," Gomez said.

    She joined her brother enjoying "Burgers for a Cause."

    Rumor Control: FEMA Addresses Gas Supply, Relief Efforts

    [DFW] Rumor Control: FEMA Addresses Gas Supply, Relief Efforts

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency wants to set the record straight about the effects of hurricane Harvey.

    (Published Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017)

    "I'm just grateful to be here and be able to help others, because you know the energy is going to come back," Gomez said.

    The United Way was still calculating credit card and cash donations Friday for "Burgers for a Cause" for a final tally.

    Published 7 minutes ago
    NBC 5/Kroger Team Up For Hurricane Harvey Relief

    NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices