Burgers, Sparklers are Fourth of July Favorites, Survey Says

By Lauren Petterson

    You might be surprised by the most popular sweet treat to enjoy on the Fourth of July: mint chocolate chip ice cream. Vanilla ice cream comes in second place.  

    A survey from a neighborhood social network, Nextdoor, of more than 3,000 people shows hamburgers are the fan favorite food to grill on Independence Day, followed by hot dogs. 

    The survey says sparklers are the preferred firework for most people, with Roman candles coming in second.

    Most people surveyed plan to spend less than $100 on their Fourth of July celebration.

