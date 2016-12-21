Bulgarian Orphans Adopted and Reunited in North Texas

Two young friends, who once lived together in a Bulgarian orphanage, were reunited in North Texas Wednesday night. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has worked for two years to make the reunion between Abigail and Caroline possible.

The two girls became best friends at their orphanage.

Abigail was adopted from Bulgaria by her parents, Dorcas and Tony, in 2013. While she was happy to join her new family, it meant leaving her best friend and roommate, Caroline, behind in Bulgaria.

Abigail has cystic fibrosis, and out of all the wishes she could ask Make-A-Wish North Texas to grant, she asked her new family to adopt Caroline.

The best friends, are now reunited as sisters, and Caroline arrived at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Wednesday evening to start her new life with her family here in North Texas.