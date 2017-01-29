Osama Al Olabi and his brother, Tarek Al Olabi, spent two days at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport waiting for their parents.

After an emotional stay overnight, their parents, Basima Labbad and Ahmed Al Olabi, were two of the nine detainees released on Sunday.

"We are free now. We feel we are free," said Ahmed Al Olabi. "I have a real passport. I have a real visa. I have a stamp of the USA."

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins met privately with the detainees and their families.

"For me the headline of this is, 'It's a family day.' We just witnessed what family was all about," Rawlings said. "It tells you that this world is a very human place. It is made up of strong ties. Dallas is a place where we honor those family ties."

Jenkins, who was at D/FW Airport late Saturday night, claimed victory.

"It's a day when we reaffirm our American value of welcoming the stranger. It's a value that is held beyond our patriotic values," Jenkins said.

Osama and Tarek Al Olabi are students at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Their parents have visited multiple times in the past.

"I can't even tell you how happy I am. I'm just super happy to see my family," Osama Al Olabi said. "They are safe, they are healthy and nothing happened to them. I was worried. You saw how worried I was yesterday."

The Al Olabi's said they would celebrate at In-N-Out Burger on Sunday.