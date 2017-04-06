North Texas Boy Who Started Kid-Friendly Food Drive Needs Votes to Win Grant | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

North Texas Boy Who Started Kid-Friendly Food Drive Needs Votes to Win Grant

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 News
    Kaden Newton

    For months we've been telling you about Kaden Newton's food drive he calls "Mac & Cheese and Pancakes," named after his two favorite foods.

    Newton, 7, decided to start his non-profit organization after visiting a food pantry, Rockwall County Helping Hands.

    Now, because of his hard work, Newton is the only Texan in the running for a kid entrepreneur contest called "Kidtrepreneur."

    Barbara's Bakery is behind the contest and the grand prize is a $10,000 grant.

    Instead of keeping his winnings, Newton says the money will go a long way to help his food drive and the less fortunate of North Texas.

    To help Newton win, he needs votes. Click here to vote.

    You can vote once a day.

    Published 14 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices