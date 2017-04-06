For months we've been telling you about Kaden Newton's food drive he calls "Mac & Cheese and Pancakes," named after his two favorite foods.

Newton, 7, decided to start his non-profit organization after visiting a food pantry, Rockwall County Helping Hands.

Now, because of his hard work, Newton is the only Texan in the running for a kid entrepreneur contest called "Kidtrepreneur."

Barbara's Bakery is behind the contest and the grand prize is a $10,000 grant.

Instead of keeping his winnings, Newton says the money will go a long way to help his food drive and the less fortunate of North Texas.

To help Newton win, he needs votes. Click here to vote.

You can vote once a day.