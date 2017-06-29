Boy Scout Troop's Camping Trailer Stolen

An unconventional North Texas Boy Scout troop has fallen victim to an all-too-common crime.



Late last week someone stole the travel trailer used by Arlington Troop 517 from the parking lot of Arlington's First United Methodist Church.



The troop had recently returned from a several days-long trip to Worth Ranch in Palo Pinto County - about 60 miles west of Fort Worth. As such, the trailer was still packed to the brim with supplies, including ten cots, folding chairs, backpacks, twine and other necessities.



"My heart sank," said Scoutmaster Becky Nussbaum when she saw the empty parking spot the trailer typically occupied when she showed up for Sunday morning service. "It really makes me sad."



Nussbaum's nine scouts are not the typical Boy Scout troop. They all have special needs and range in age from teenagers to age 53. Troop 517 even has a 51-year-old who recently earned his Eagle Scout status.



"To have to tell them that someone stole our trailer - they asked me, 'Why?' And I don't know why. It seems heartless," Nussbaum said.



A much-needed dose of good news came Wednesday evening when Nussbaum learned that the Christian Brothers Automotive Stores heard about the Troop's plight and wanted to help.



"Graydon Wall [of Christian Brothers] said, 'We are going to take care of this for you,'" Nussbaum noted. "Can you believe that? Amazing!"



Nussbaum said Christian Brothers will buy a replacement camping trailer for Troop 517 and will present it to them soon.



Replacing the contents of the trailer will still require a fundraising effort by the Troop and First United Methodist.



A fund has already been established to accept donations since several people had reached out saying they wanted to pitch in.



Donations can be sent to the Arlington First United Methodist Church at 313 N. Center Street, Arlington, TX 76011.