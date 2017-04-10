Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy early Sunday morning.

The boy, identified Monday by Dallas police as Kennan Dawson, was found by police and transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he later died.

Police said officers were notified of a shooting at about 4 a.m. on the 3100 block of Easter Avenue. Officers at the scene determined the shooting took place in the vehicle and was then driven a short distance before it came to a stop on the 100 block of E. Kiest Boulevard.

Homicide detectives interviewed a number of people but have made no arrests in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas police Detective R. Duggan at 214-671-3642 or by email.