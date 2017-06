Agents discovered bundles of cocaine worth an estimated $2.1 million hidden inside the vehicle's quarter panels.

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley seized 65 pounds of cocaine Sunday afternoon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a K9 alerted to a pickup truck crossing through the inland checkpoint at Falfurrias.

After being taken to a secondary inspection, agents discovered bundles of cocaine worth an estimated $2.1 million hidden inside the vehicle's quarter panels.

Agents arrested the driver and seized the truck.