Bono to Receive First-Ever George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW

Bono to Receive First-Ever George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership

By

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bono to Receive First-Ever George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership
    George W. Bush via Instagram

    U2 frontman Bono is coming to North Texas to receive an award from former President George W. Bush.

    The George W. Bush Presidential Center announced Friday that he'll be the inaugural recipient of the medal for distinguished leadership.

    Bono is being honored for his humanitarian contributions in the area of poverty and preventable disease, particularly among the world's most vulnerable populations. Bono is not only the lead singer of U2, he's also the co-founder of ONE and (RED).

    "Bono's passion for ending poverty and disease is the real deal. He uses his celebrity not for personal gain, but to improve and save lives," said President Bush via an email Friday. "I am thankful for his big heart and for his leadership, and I am proud that he will be the first recipient of the Medal for Distinguished Leadership."

    Bono will collect his award during a three-day gathering at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in April 2018.

    The George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership will be award annually to an individual who has made an impact on the global community, has inspired others to action, and who has demonstrated a sustained commitment to improving the lives of others.

    MORE: BushCenter.org/ForumOnLeadership

    http://www.bushcenter.org/exhibits-and-events/events/2018/04/forum-on-leadership.html

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices