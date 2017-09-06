Body of Woman Found Near Kaufman County Road

Authorities said they're trying to identify the body of a woman found on the side of a road in Kaufman County Monday.

According to inForney.com, Kaufman County Sheriff's deputies said the woman's body was found wrapped in plastic near Farm-to-Market Road 1389 in Combine.

No further details about the body were released.



The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522.