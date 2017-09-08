The woman whose body was found along a Kaufman County road Monday has been identified, investigators say.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said Friday the woman has been identified as 35-year-old Anita Abreu.

Officals with the sheriff's department said her death is being investigated as a homicide, but had no other details to share.



According to inForney.com, the sheriff's department said the woman's body was found wrapped in plastic near Farm-to-Market Road 1389 in Combine.

The investigation into the woman's death is ongoing; The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522.