Texas Game Wardens and the Arlington Fire Department search Lake Arlington on Saturday April 1, 2017 for a missing man.

Search crews who had been looking for a missing jet skier on Lake Arlington recovered a body near the shoreline early Tuesday morning.

The body surfaced sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning and was spotted close to shoreline on the north side of the lake near the spot where the man's jet ski was found Friday evening, according to Texas Game Warden spokesman Cliff Swofford.

The body is presumed to be that of the missing jet skier, but the medical examiner has taken the body to make an official identification, Swofford said.

The man's family reported him missing after he went jet-skiing Friday without a life jacket and didn't return.