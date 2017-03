A tow truck driver was shocked to find a man's body in an RV he was hauling from McKinney to Bells.

McKinney police are investigating.

Tuesday, the man was identified as 60-year-old James George.

The Bells police chief told the Herald Democrat "someone was paying to have the RV painted.”

The Sherman-based newspaper reported the RV was parked near Main Street and Branch Street in McKinney.

McKinney police said they believe George committed suicide.