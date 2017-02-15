The search for a Fort Worth man who had been missing for several months has come to a tragic end.

The body of 60-year-old Mike Randle was discovered in New Orleans on the day after his disappearance, but he was only identified in just the last few days.

His family in Fort Worth reported Randle, a professional contractor, missing on July 30.

He was found dead in a Dumpster that had been set on fire.

His family says they have no idea how Randle ended up in New Orleans.