Body Found in Dallas Condo Destroyed in Fire | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Body Found in Dallas Condo Destroyed in Fire

One person, 89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald, was reported missing after the fire

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police said a woman who has dementia is missing after a large fire heavily damaged a 60-unit condo building in Dallas.

    (Published Saturday, March 4, 2017)

    What to Know

    • The fire quickly engulfed the Preston Place complex Friday night and continued to burn through the weekend

    • Jacqueline McDonald, 89, has dementia and was reported missing after the fire. No other major injuries were reported

    • The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents, who are mostly older adults

    Authorities are working to identify human remains recovered in the rubble of a Dallas condominium destroyed in a seven-alarm fire this past weekend.

    A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman confirmed Monday morning investigators located a body inside the Preston Place complex at 6200 West Northwest Highway.

    The fire, first reported late Friday night, engulfed the 60-unit complex, which was mostly occupied by older adults.

    Authorities issued a Critical Missing Persons alert for 89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald, a resident last seen at the time of the fire. Officers said she suffers from dementia and could be confused. She was described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with with gray hair and brown eyes.

    There were no other reports of major injuries, according to Dallas fire spokesman Jason Evans.

    This is a developing story. Check back for the latest information and updates. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices