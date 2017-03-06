Police said a woman who has dementia is missing after a large fire heavily damaged a 60-unit condo building in Dallas.

Authorities are working to identify human remains recovered in the rubble of a Dallas condominium destroyed in a seven-alarm fire this past weekend.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman confirmed Monday morning investigators located a body inside the Preston Place complex at 6200 West Northwest Highway.

The fire, first reported late Friday night, engulfed the 60-unit complex, which was mostly occupied by older adults.

Authorities issued a Critical Missing Persons alert for 89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald, a resident last seen at the time of the fire. Officers said she suffers from dementia and could be confused. She was described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with with gray hair and brown eyes.

There were no other reports of major injuries, according to Dallas fire spokesman Jason Evans.

